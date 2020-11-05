e-paper
BJP councillor sends legal notice to Kejriwal, Pathak

BJP councillor sends legal notice to Kejriwal, Pathak

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor from Chandni Chowk Ravindra Kumar on Thursday served legal notices on chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader and party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak over allegations of misappropriation of house and property tax by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Kumar has asked the AAP leaders to tender a written apology within seven days or face legal action. Kumar, chairman of the property tax committee in north civic body, said the allegations were baseless and Pathak and Kejriwal should apologise to the councillors for making false allegations.

Pathak had on Sunday said the MCD had been “under-recording” property tax collected every year. He had said north MCD should be collecting Rs 2,100 crore as property tax from 12 lakh people but records showed only Rs 700 crore.

In response to the notice, Pathak said: “...The BJP ruled MCD could not collect around Rs 1,400 crore due to negligence and corruption. Then what is wrong is asking about this money? Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and the BJP must disclose the truth behind this Rs 1,400 crore...If the BJP thinks they can keep our mouth shut by sending legal notice they are wrong. AAP is not afraid of this legal notice.”

