e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / BJP leader gives ‘alert citizen award’ to taxi driver who drove poet to police station

BJP leader gives ‘alert citizen award’ to taxi driver who drove poet to police station

cities Updated: Feb 09, 2020 01:14 IST
Swapnil Rawal, Yesha Kotak, Suraj Ojha
Swapnil Rawal, Yesha Kotak, Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

The taxi driver who reported a passenger to Mumbai Police after overhearing the latter talk about protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), was felicitated on Saturday by the Mumbai unit chief of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mangal Prabhat Lodha. The driver, Rohit Gour, works with the taxi-aggregator app Uber, which has temporarily suspended Gour and is investigating the incident.

Gour said he received a call from Lodha’s personal assistant on Saturday afternoon, and was asked to meet Lodha at Santacruz police station. Once there, he was garlanded by Lodha and given a sheet of paper that read “Alert Citizen Award”.

“Lodha said he will extend any help I require and also assured me he would to talk to Uber to reactivate my ID,” said Gour.

BJP’s north-central zone head Sushma Sawant, south Mumbai BJP zonal head Sharad Chintankar and BJP corporator from Santacruz Hetal Gala were also present.

A close aide of Lodha said the ‘award’ was made on an A4 sheet at the station. No cash reward has been given by either Lodha or BJP’s Mumbai unit.

“I felicitated Rohit Gour on behalf of the people of Mumbai for being an alert citizen. He spotted anti-national conspiracy and should be appreciated,” said Lodha.

On Wednesday night, Gour was driving poet Bappadittya Sarkar from Kurla to Juhu. When he overheard Sarkar talk about anti-CAA protests, he recorded Sarkar’s conversation. Gour then made a detour, stopped the cab at Santacruz police station and reported Sarkar. Sarkar was questioned by the police and allowed to leave at around 1am.

An officer from Santacruz police station said, “We examined what the Uber driver had recorded. We have found nothing in our inquiry.”

Responding to Gour being felicitated by BJP for reporting him, Sarkar, who is based in Jaipur and was visiting Mumbai to attend an arts festival, said, “It makes people believe I am a terrorist, and if I am, I should be behind bars now. But I am not behind bars. That means I haven’t done anything wrong. Through such incidents, they [BJP] are subjecting me and my family to a lot of risk.”

A spokesperson for Uber said, “We are in touch with both the rider and the driver, and are reviewing the matter. The access of the driver to the Uber application has been restricted for a period of 48 to 72 hours.”

top news
Exit polls say CM Arvind Kejriwal, again; BJP may improve its 2015 tally
Exit polls say CM Arvind Kejriwal, again; BJP may improve its 2015 tally
Manoj Tiwari disses exit polls that project Kejriwal win, makes his projection
Manoj Tiwari disses exit polls that project Kejriwal win, makes his projection
’Can’t pull my finger anymore’: Soldier kills 20 in Thailand mall shooting
’Can’t pull my finger anymore’: Soldier kills 20 in Thailand mall shooting
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities