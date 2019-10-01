e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

BJP picks “new faces” for Kasba, Kothrud, Shivajinagar, Camp... upsetting some, surprising others

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party has opted to go with “new faces” contesting four of the Assembly seats in Pune city, giving tickets to Mayor Mukta Tilak in Kasba peth, Siddharth Shirole in Shivajinagar, Sunil Kamble in Pune Cantonment and Chandrakant Patil in Kothrud.

The BJP, on September 30, announced its first list for the Assembly elections, naming 125 candidates. 

Given that the BJP is currently seated in all eight assembly constituencies in the city, its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena, has not been given a seat to contest.

Sidhharth Shirole’s nomination in particular has drawn some ire from BJP foot soldiers in the city.

BJP corporators, on Monday night, met with senior party leaders in the city to point out that Shirole has only a few years of experience as a corporator and yet has been given a chance to contest the legislative assembly elections.

“It’s the same with the Kamble brothers. The party is giving chances to these families regularly,” complained one corporator, requestion anonymity.

Dilip Kamble is the sitting MLA from the Cantonment seat and now his brother Sunil Kamble will contest the same seat

Party sources, again requesting anonymity, said that with Girish Bapat being given the Lok Sabha ticket, former MP Anil Shirole “was assured that his son Siddharth would be given the chance to contest the Assembly elections from Shivajinagar”.

BJP names candidates for Pune city 

Kothrud - Chandrakant Patil

Shivajinagar - Siddharth Shirole

Pune Cantonment - Sunil Kamble

Kasba peth- Mukta Tilak

Parvati- Madhuri Misal

Hadapsar - Yogesh Tilekar

Vadgaonsheri - Jagdish Mulik

Khadakwasla - Bhimrao Tapkir 

Former MLAs Medha Kulkarni, Dilip Kamble and Vijay Kale have not been given the chance by the BJP to run for re-election for the legislative assembly. With Girish Bapat elected MP, his MLA seat, Kasba peth will now be contested by sitting mayor Mukta Tilak

... and for Pune rural

Harshvardhan Patil - Indapur

Laxman Jagtap - Chinchwad

Mahesh Landge - Bhosari 

Baburao Pacharne - Shirur  

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 16:36 IST

top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities