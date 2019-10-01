BJP picks “new faces” for Kasba, Kothrud, Shivajinagar, Camp... upsetting some, surprising others

cities

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party has opted to go with “new faces” contesting four of the Assembly seats in Pune city, giving tickets to Mayor Mukta Tilak in Kasba peth, Siddharth Shirole in Shivajinagar, Sunil Kamble in Pune Cantonment and Chandrakant Patil in Kothrud.

The BJP, on September 30, announced its first list for the Assembly elections, naming 125 candidates.

Given that the BJP is currently seated in all eight assembly constituencies in the city, its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena, has not been given a seat to contest.

Sidhharth Shirole’s nomination in particular has drawn some ire from BJP foot soldiers in the city.

BJP corporators, on Monday night, met with senior party leaders in the city to point out that Shirole has only a few years of experience as a corporator and yet has been given a chance to contest the legislative assembly elections.

“It’s the same with the Kamble brothers. The party is giving chances to these families regularly,” complained one corporator, requestion anonymity.

Dilip Kamble is the sitting MLA from the Cantonment seat and now his brother Sunil Kamble will contest the same seat

Party sources, again requesting anonymity, said that with Girish Bapat being given the Lok Sabha ticket, former MP Anil Shirole “was assured that his son Siddharth would be given the chance to contest the Assembly elections from Shivajinagar”.

BJP names candidates for Pune city

Kothrud - Chandrakant Patil

Shivajinagar - Siddharth Shirole

Pune Cantonment - Sunil Kamble

Kasba peth- Mukta Tilak

Parvati- Madhuri Misal

Hadapsar - Yogesh Tilekar

Vadgaonsheri - Jagdish Mulik

Khadakwasla - Bhimrao Tapkir

Former MLAs Medha Kulkarni, Dilip Kamble and Vijay Kale have not been given the chance by the BJP to run for re-election for the legislative assembly. With Girish Bapat elected MP, his MLA seat, Kasba peth will now be contested by sitting mayor Mukta Tilak

... and for Pune rural

Harshvardhan Patil - Indapur

Laxman Jagtap - Chinchwad

Mahesh Landge - Bhosari

Baburao Pacharne - Shirur

