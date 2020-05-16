e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / BJP seeks CBI probe into illicit liquor sale in Punjab

BJP seeks CBI probe into illicit liquor sale in Punjab

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to resign “if he is unable to govern the state”

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 22:04 IST
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Saturday demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged illicit sale of liquor in the state and asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to resign “if he is unable to govern the state”.

In a statement, Sharma also alleged that the state government is threatening to cancel the licences of liquor contractors after they refused to accept the new excise policy framed by the Punjab government. “It clearly shows that the government has miserably failed in governing the state and is working under the pressure of the mafia.”

Former MLA from Pathankot, Sharma demanded a thorough probe into the alleged illegal sale of liquor from various factories in the state during the lockdown. “CCTV footage should be procured to check how many trucks of liquor came out of their premises during the lockdown period.”

He also asked Amarinder to make his stand clear over the allegations against Punjab chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh. “The CM should either give a clean chit to the chief secretary or take strict action against him.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In