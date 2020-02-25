BJP stage protest against MVA government

cities

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 18:18 IST

PUNE:Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) city unit staged an agitation against the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government at Balgandharva chowk on Tuesday. The party’s city unit president Jagdish Mulik and mayor Murlidhar Mohol took part in the protest.

The party carried out the agitations all over the state on Tuesday and criticised the ruling Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress government in the state. The BJP raised farmers’ issues in the agitation.

Mulik said, “The attack on women has increased in the state in the last three months. The government’s only agenda is to stop the development schemes that were launched by the BJP government.”

Mohol said, “Earlier the government announced that there were no conditions in the loan waiver scheme, but now this plan for farmers that has been introduced has put many conditions for beneficiaries.”

Deputy mayor Saraswati Shedge, leader of house in PMC Dheeraj Ghate, former MLA Dilip Kamble, Yogesh TIlekar, party leaders Ganesh Bidkar, Rajesh Pande, Dipak Misal, Sandeep Khardekar and Ujwal Keskar participated in the agitations. Later, the BJP delegation met the district collector Naval Kishore Ram and handed over a letter with their demands.