Blind music teacher, wife found dead

New Delhi

A 51-year-old blind music teacher and his 47-year-old wife were found dead in their Mohan Garden home near Uttam Nagar on Saturday evening.

Police have ruled out robbery and said that a monetary dispute or personal enmity could have led to the killings.

Deputy Commissioner of police (Dwarka), Anto Alphonse, said they had received a call about a couple being murdered around 7pm. The DCP said when a team from Mohan Garden police station arrived at the spot they identified the man as Hari Valab Singh and his wife as Shanti Singh.

“The duo had multiple stab injuries on their necks and stomachs. It looks like they were attacked with a knife. They have a 22-year-old son and a 27-year-old daughter,” Alphonse said.

The DCP said that the police call was made by the couple’s daughter, who returned home and saw the couple lying on the floor in a pool of blood. The CATS ambulance staff, who rushed to the spot, later pronounced the duo dead. The bodies were taken to a hospital, where they were preserved for a postmortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

“Preliminary probe suggests that the entry into the house was friendly. It doesn’t look like the house was ransacked. Robbery doesn’t look like a motive behind the murders and we are probing if the couple had any monetary dispute or enmity with anyone,” the DCP said.

Forensics teams later visited the house to collect evidence. “We are trying to collect fingerprints and CCTV footages are being checked to identify people who had last visited the couple. We are also questioning neighbours and family members in order to zero down on suspects,” said an officer, who is probing the case but is not authorized to speak to the media.

Police said the man worked at a government school as a music teacher. The couple hailed from Bihar.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 22:31 IST