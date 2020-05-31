e-paper
Home / Cities / Bodies of two missing friends found in Ludhiana canal

Bodies of two missing friends found in Ludhiana canal

Had left their houses on a scooter after leaving their mobile phones behind; police probing various angle behind their death

cities Updated: May 31, 2020 01:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Missing for the past four days, two friends were found dead in the canal near Kaind Canal bridge on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Jaswinder Singh, 28, and Tejwinder Singh, 22, both residents of Khud Mohalla. Tejwinder’s family runs a wood scrap business, while Jaswinder was a salesman at a readymade garment store.

Police are probing their death from various angles, while not ruling out suicide.

Tejwinder Singh, 22, and Jaswinder Singh, 28, the deceased. (HT Photos)

Inspector Satish Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Division Number 3 police station, said the men were friends and neighbours.

They left home on a scooter on the evening of May 26 after switching off the mobile phones and leaving them home.

When the men did not return home, their families started searching for them and later informed the police.

On Saturday, the Dehlon police recovered a scooter near the Kaind Canal bridge, and pressed divers into service. The divers fished out the friends’ bodies from the canal, and their parents were informed.

Police checked their mobile phones, but found no leads.

The SHO said they had asked the two families to record their statements. Further action will be taken following the autopsy report.

