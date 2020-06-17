e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Bodies of woman, two children found on rail track near Ambala Cantt

Bodies of woman, two children found on rail track near Ambala Cantt

Woman aged around 40 years, two girls around nine and three, suspected to be run over by a train, while a boy of four years found injured nearby was rushed to PGI, Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Jun 17, 2020 17:57 IST
(Representative Image/HT )
         

Ambala: The bodies of a woman and two children were found on the rail track of the Ambala-Delhi section near Ambala Cantt on Wednesday, railway police officials said.

Another child who was seriously injured was found lying near the bodies and was later referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, they said.

Government Railway Police (GRP) station, Ambala Cantt, received a message from the railway station authorities around 2.30am on Wednesday that three bodies were lying on the track, the officials said.

A GRP team rushed to the spot and found the bodies of a woman, who appeared to be around 40 years old, and two girls aged around nine and three, they said.

An injured boy aged around four was also found lying there, they added.

According to preliminary investigation, the GRP officials said, it seems all of them were crushed under a train.

GRP sub-inspector Om Parkash said the bodies haven’t been identified yet.

He said neither any mobile phone nor any identity proof was recovered from the spot. It is being investigated whether all of them belonged to the same family.

Parkash said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment. No one has approached the police so far to claim the bodies.

