Body at high-rise identified as that of domestic help, suspect on the run

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:49 IST

Greater Noida: A day after a 30-year-old woman was found at AVJ Heights Society in Sector Zeta 1 in Greater Noida, the deceased was identified on Monday as Garima, a resident of Khoda. She worked as a domestic help in a society in Vaishali in Ghaziabad.

Mumtaz Khan, Mohdipur village in Supaul district in Bihar, with whom the woman had been living for three days before her death, is on the run and is the prime suspect in the case, police said.

The suspect allegedly attacked the woman and pushed her from the 18th floor on Sunday morning. Mukesh Kumar, a security guard at the society, found the woman’s body in the rear of the society. “The victim sustained injuries and was bleeding profusely,” he said in his complaint to police.

Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar, said the police team had flashed the information about the dead woman to different police stations in Gautam Budh Nagar and also to Ghaziabad to ascertain her identity.

“Ghaziabad police informed us that a domestic help was reported missing. Her family members visited Greater Noida and identified the body,” he said.

The woman was a native of Hardoi. She lived at a rented accommodation in Khoda and worked as a domestic help in some flats.

Jitendra Deekhit, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said the victim and the suspect were married, but not to each other. “The call records show that the suspect had called the woman on Saturday at 10am. The suspect had made call her two weeks ago as well,” he said.

Police are investigating under what circumstance the woman had visited the flat in Greater Noida.

SP Rural said the post-mortem report revealed that she had received ante-mortem injuries. “The report showed that the victim had been tortured before her death,” he said.

Deekhit said police also found a broken belan (rolling pin) at the spot. “It appears that the suspect used this rolling pin to attack her. Police have dispatched teams in search of the suspect, who is on the run,” he said. The medical report has not confirmed rape, police said.

The SP said the suspect worked as a contractor and undertook painting work in housing societies. “The suspect had done some painting work at AVJ Heights and he was yet to be paid for that. Hence, had occupied a flat and started living there. His brother and his wife also live in another flat in the same housing society,” Singh said.