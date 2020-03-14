Body found on road: Woman shot in the head, her friends under police scanner

cities

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:07 IST

A 44-year-old woman whose body was found near the Delhi Meerut Road Thursday morning was shot in the head, the police said on Friday.

The woman lived in a high-rise located under the jurisdiction of Sahibabad police station and an FIR for murder has been lodged in the case.

The police said they are questioning about five or six persons who were in touch with the woman and have formed three teams to crack the case after woman’s body was found.

The woman had left her house around 7pm on Wednesday and told her family that she was going to a party. However, when she did not return home a missing report was filed by her family. Her body was found the next day and her purse, mobile and car were missing.

“Her autopsy report revealed that she died of an ante-mortem injury caused by a firearm. There is a gunshot injury on the right side of her forehead. The back of the head also has an exit injury. The bullet made an exit from the back of her head. Prima facie, it appears that the murder involved some person known to the woman. Three teams are trying to crack the case, besides surveillance teams are also working to gather electronic inputs,” Rakesh Mishra, circle officer (Sahibabad), said.

The police said the woman left her house around 7pm on Wednesday and was probably shot dead around 9pm.

An officer attached to the investigation said there is a possibility that the five-six persons who were in touch with the woman were involved in the murder. “We are questioning five-six persons who were in touch with her. So far, we have not come across anything that points to a robbery by unidentified persons. However, we are still probing all angles. Her car, purse and mobile are missing after the incident and we are trying to trace them as well,” the officer said.

According to the police, the woman got married in 2001 and later divorced her husband. She used to live in the high-rise with her minor son, who is a class 12 student, and her mother.

Her body was recovered by the police Thursday morning near Bhatta number 5 area near Raj Nagar Extension. Her son later identified her body and the missing complaint at Sahibabad police station was converted to a case of murder under IPC section 302.