Body of woman with slit throat found in Pune

Body of woman with slit throat found in Pune

cities Updated: May 28, 2020 18:00 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE: The body of a 35-year-old woman with throat slit was found in Wanowrie on Tuesday. A murder case was registered at Wanowrie police station on Wednesday.

The woman was identified as Jyoti Deepak Kamble, 35, a resident of Manjulabai chawl in Bhavani peth area of Pune. A complaint was lodged by the deceased woman’s husband, Deepak Kamble, 50, who lived with the victim. The chawl has recently turned into a hotspot with sudden spike in Covid-19 cases.

The woman, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, was suffering from a medical condition for the past two months, according to the complainant.

“She was not Covid-19 positive and we are yet to know the ailment that she was suffering from,” said assistant inspector Bhagwan Kamble of Wanowrie police station who is investigating the case.

The woman left her house on Tuesday around 8:30am saying she was going for a walk and did not return. Around 12 hours later, her body was found behind the Wanowrie bazar area in an open ground behind a bungalow.

“She usually do not go for walks. We are investigating the case,” said Kamble. A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Wanowrie police station against unidentified people.

