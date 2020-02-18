Booster shot for healthcare: KGMU gets ₹9190 mn, RMLIMS ₹4,770 mn

cities

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 18:07 IST

LUCKNOW The state government on Tuesday allotted funds to give a boost to the healthcare sector.

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) was allocated ₹4,770 million while ₹9190 million was set aside for the King George’s Medical University (KGMU). This comprised a major chunk on salaries, against the proposals sent for over ₹10,000 million.

RMLIMS was likely to have a neuro-sciences centre along with Gama Knife, which would be the second such equipment in UP for the treatment of tumours.

“We had proposed neuro-sciences centre, Gamma Knife and also new accommodation for faculty nurses. These getting sanctions from the government will help take treatment to a better level,” said Prof AK Tripathi, director of Lohia institute.

Another major push for the health sector would be a trauma centre at Lucknow’s Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjeee Hospital, for which ₹125 million were allocated. The hospital also got ₹5 million for expansion of the OPD complex.

“The hospital will get more space as the adjoining office of information department is being shifted to a new campus. This will help us build a trauma centre too,” said Dr DS Negi, hospital director.

Experts said the allocations had been planned keeping in view the future need in healthcare. “Strengthening of the existing infrastructure, research and delivery systems will certainly bring positive change,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director of Healthcity Hospital.

The government also allocated ₹81 crore for new primary health centres (PHCs) and ₹350 million for repair work of the existing PHCs. Besides, ₹500 million was set aside for upgrading the existing community health centres (CHCs) to 100-bed hospitals.

“Healthy people build a healthy nation,” said Dr Ashutosh Dubey, senior doctor at Civil Hospital.

The SGPGI in Lucknow and UP University of Medical Sciences in Saifai were allocated ₹820 crore and ₹3,090 million, respectively.

Another fund of ₹730 million was allocated for upgrade of district hospitals across the state to medical colleges. The CG City Cancer Hospital was allocated ₹1,870 million.

WHAT’S ON CARDS

* NEURO-SCIENCES CENTRE RMLIMS is likely to have a neuro-sciences centre along with Gama Knife, which would be the second such equipment in UP for the treatment of tumours.

* TRAUMA CENTRE Lucknow’s Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjeee Hospital would have a trauma centre, for which ₹125 million has been allocated.

*OPD EXPANSION Expansion of Civil Hospital’s OPD will bring major relief to patients in the state capital and those in adjoining districts, who come here for treatment.