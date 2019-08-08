Boy beaten up by senior in pvt school in Gurugram, principal denies incident

gurugram

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:51 IST

Parents of a class 8 student of a private school in sector 31 on Thursday alleged that their son was brutally injured after he was beaten up by a class 9 student in the school’s washroom two weeks ago.

The parents shared the information through a message that was circulated on Whatsapp on Wednesday, after the school allegedly failed to respond to the incident with an appropriate response.

The boy’s mother said that the incident had taken place in the school roughly two weeks ago, but did not specify the exact date. She said that her son had been threatened by the senior and out of fear, he did not share the details about the incident immediately after it happened.

“He was beaten up two weeks ago with a wiper and also sustained injuries to his chest. He told us about the incident after a few days, since he was frightened. We reached out to the management soon after, but they did not take our complaint seriously,” she said.

The boy’s elder sister, who is a teacher in another school, said, “His T-shirt was also torn from the collar but no action was taken against the student. When we informed the principal, she casually blamed my brother for being aggressive.”

The principal of the school, however, denied that the student was injured. “There was a war of words, a quarrel, as is common among students. The verbal quarrel had become loud. However, no one was injured,” the principal said. She added that the school had also informed the parents, who had asked that the school maintain discipline among its students.

The family is yet to file a written complaint with either the school or the police. “We are exploring our options,” the boy’s sister said.

