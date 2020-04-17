British Airways announces 4 Amritsar-London flights to airlift UK citizens stuck in India

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:33 IST

The British Airways have announced four more flights from Amritsar to London to airlift UK citizens stuck in India. The four flights will take odd from the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport and are among 17 charter flights being operated from India, with a total capacity of around 4,000 passengers.

These flights will be operational on April 21, 23, 25 and 27, while other flights will start from Ahmadabad, Bangalore (via Ahmadabad), Delhi, Goa and Mumbai, as per the release issued by the Press and Communications, British High Commission, New Delhi, on Friday.

“People who are most vulnerable will be prioritised. Given the number of people who have registered for a flight, majority of seats are likely to be allocated to people who are already on waitlist, having registered via the CTM website,” the communiqué read.

UK minister of state for South Asia and the Commonwealth, Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, said, “This is a difficult time for British travellers. There is a great demand for these flights. This is a huge and logistically-complex operation. We are working tirelessly with Indian government and state authorities to help more British travellers get home.”

“There will be 17 more charter flights next week to take British travellers back to the UK on top of the 21 flights announced previously. We are working on arranging additional flights from locations where we know large numbers of people are stranded and are grateful for the support of Indian government,” said Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India.

Of three charter flights announced on April 13, 17 and 19, two have taken off from Amritsar airport. The flights are expected to cost between £537 and £591.