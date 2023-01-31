Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BRS to boycott President Murmu's address in Parliament today

Published on Jan 31, 2023 06:29 AM IST

The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall on the first day of a session.

BRS supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (HT Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

BRS leader K Keshava Rao on Monday said his party will boycott the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre's "failure on all fronts of governance".

Rao, who is also the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's floor leader in Rajya Sabha, said his party is "boycotting in protest against the failure of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on all fronts of governance".

He said the AAP will also join the BRS in the boycott.

BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is eyeing a role for himself in national politics and has been working on cobbling an alliance of opposition parties.

