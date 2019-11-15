e-paper
BSES employees probing power theft attacked in east Delhi, five arrested

cities Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:00 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi

As many as three electricity department’s employees were injured, two of them seriously, after a group of people allegedly attacked them with iron rods and sticks while they were checking electricity theft in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur on Wednesday, the police said.

Five attackers were arrested and have been booked for allegedly assaulting employees of BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) on duty.

The attackers were allegedly involved in the theft of electricity for illegal manufacturing activities and charging of e-rickshaws. The brazen attack took place in the presence of police, said a BSES spokesperson.

“The situation could have got worse had the police not acted and stopped the attack. This is not an isolated incident. Days earlier, another BYPL team was attacked in the same area, which has power theft of around 30%,” said the BSES spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, the attack on the BYPL teams took place when they were checking the local network for infirmities and unearthing power theft based on concrete information.

“Everything was going on smoothly till they detected direct power theft at a residential property in Subzi Mandi, Maujpur. Though the area is residential, the stolen electricity was being used for illegal manufacturing and illegal e-rickshaw charging and parking,” the spokesperson said.

Police said as the electricity department officials began recording evidence of power theft, the property owner and his accomplices allegedly started punching and assaulting them with iron rods and sticks, injuring three of them.

“The injured officials were admitted to a nearby hospital. Five attackers were arrested,” said Ved Prakash Surya, DCP (northeast).

