BSP calls off alliance with JJP in Haryana

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 00:57 IST

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Friday called off its 25-day-old alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party, an off-shot of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

BSP supremo Mayawati took to Twitter and accused Dushyant Chautala of stubborn approach on the seat-sharing formula. “BSP is a national party and we had formed an alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s party for Haryana assembly polls but due to his approach, we called off the alliance on Haryana unit’s recommendation,” she tweeted.

The JJP had forged an alliance with the BSP on August 11 at a press conference in New Delhi, announcing that it will contest on 50 seats while 40 seats will be given to the BSP.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala could not be reached for a comment.

In the past 14 months, the BSP had formed an alliance with three regional parties of Haryana— first with OP Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal that lasted for nine months; then Raj Kumar Saini’s Loktantra Suraksha party that stayed for four months; and JJP that lasted for 25 days.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 00:57 IST