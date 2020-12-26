e-paper
Home / Cities / Buddha nullah pollution: Ludhiana MC conducts meetings with residents

Buddha nullah pollution: Ludhiana MC conducts meetings with residents

The MC issued warnings to residents who were dumping waste in the nullah

cities Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Two days before commencing the ‘Buddha Nullah Warriors Campaign’, the municipal corporation (MC) team conducted meetings with residents living in the vicinity of the nullah at Hambran Road on Saturday.

Puran Singh, state project director of Swachh Bharat Mission, led the MC team and issued warnings to 24 residents who were dumping solid waste in the nullah. Challans were issued to around half a dozen residents.

Singh said that MC has already deployed over 60 marshals at the 14km long stretch of the nullah to prevent the residents from dumping waste in the nullah. ‘Buddha Nullah Warriors Campaign’ will commence from Monday wherein NCC, and NSS cadets from different colleges of the city will go door to door to spread awareness among the residents. A capacity-building seminar for NCC cadets was held at SCD Government College on Saturday.

Singh said, “Residents should also step forward and cooperate with the authorities as only then we will be able to reduce pollution in the nullah.”

