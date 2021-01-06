Buddha Nullah pollution: Project director reaches out to Ludhiana residents, gets their feedback

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 23:42 IST

With an aim to expedite the campaign being conducted by the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) to stop people from dumping waste in Buddha Nullah, state project director of Swachh Bharat Mission, Puran Singh, on Wednesday went to the door-to-door drive and gather feedback from residents.

The civic body teams also issued challans to 12 residents, who were caught throwing waste in the nullah during the campaign.

More than 1,000 students and NCC volunteers from seven colleges of the city have also been made a part of the campaign wherein teams visit every house in 16 wards in the vicinity of the nullah to spread awareness among people.

MC community development officer Maheshwar Singh said, “At least 250 students from different colleges participated in the campaign on Wednesday and more than 1,400 houses and shops situated in different areas falling under the Zones A and D of MC were covered. Puran Singh also moved to the field to get feedback from residents. The MC teams issued challans to 12 people as well for dumping garbage in the drain.”

Earlier on December 28, the MC had commenced ‘Clean Buddha Nullah’ awareness campaign with a target to make the drain garbage-free by January 26.

Maheshwar Singh said that hoardings have been installed in the area, warning residents about a fine of ₹5,000 to be imposed on the violators if caught dumping solid waste in the area.

Over 60 marshals and guards have also been deployed at the 14km-long stretch of nullah to bar people from dumping waste. The drive will be supervised by 24 nodal officers.

Focus of labour quarters

MC officials said that during the campaign, they are focussing on spreading awareness among those living in labour quarters situated in the area near the nullah. “Large number of labourers reside in one building and they do not hand over the garbage to waste collectors. They are also not aware of the norms. We are asking them to hand over the waste to the garbage collector, otherwise challans will be issued in the coming time.”