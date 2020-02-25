Budget session- HP govt supports CAA, abrogation of Art 370: Guv Dattatreya

cities

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 22:56 IST

The Himachal Pradesh government supports the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and abrogation of provisions of Article 370, governor Bandaru Dattatreya said in his address to the state assembly on the first day of budget session here on Tuesday.

“My government supports CAA, providing Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and abrogation of Article 370 for ensuring implementation of one Constitution in the country,” he said, adding these were only possible due to strong leadership at the Centre.

“My government also welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) which paved the way for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

Highlighting achievements of the state government in two years, the governor said that public service and good governance were main objectives of his government.

With a view to establish a direct connection between the government and public, Dattatreya said my government has implemented various welfare policies and programmes.

He counted amended Social Security Pension scheme, Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Him Care Yojna, Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Chikitsa Sahayta Kosh, Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna, Jan Manch, Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100, Shakti Button App, Gudiya Helpline-1515 and Hoshiyar Singh Helpline-1090 as some of the major schemes launched by the government.

“My government has fulfilled most of the poll promises made to the people of the state,” said Dattatreya, adding that during the two-year tenure, the government has succeeded in accelerating the pace of development in the state with the assistance of the central government, which manifested in a huge mandate from the people in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and in Dharamshala and Pachhad bypolls.

He said that as many as nine job fairs and 98 interview seminars were organised.

“The government is committed for the welfare of serving soldiers, ex-servicemen and their dependents as the annuity being paid to the Kirti Chakra recipients has been enhanced from ₹ 1, 50,000 to ₹2, 00,000.

Subsidy of ₹1, 30,000 per person is being provided to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) to construct new houses and ₹ 25,000 per person for repairing of the house, the governor said.

“My government is endeavouring to provide quality primary education to all children between six to 14 years of age and the government is committed to fill up all vacant posts of teachers as per criteria in primary schools. The government has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with premier government institutions and universities with an objective to provide employment opportunities to youth,” said Dattatreya.

He informed that Himachal Pradesh Tourism Policy-2019 has been notified to encourage private entrepreneurs to built tourism infrastructure. To promote tourism in the state, the government has been organising tourist festivals, he said.

The governor further said that financial assistance for the care of two children of destitute and widowed women has been increased from ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 6,000 per children per annum.

To strengthen health services, as many as 16 new primary health centres and 16 new sub-health centres have been created.

A total of 870 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and 253 seats at post graduate level have been allocated to government and private sectors to reduce the deficiency of doctors in the state.

Dialysis centres have been opened in district hospitals of Kullu, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Chamba, Nahan, Shimla and Civil Hospitals at Palampur, Nurpur and Paonta Sahib and this facility is being provided free of cost to families below the poverty line, he said.