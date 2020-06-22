e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Builder’s live-in partner steals ₹4.07 lakh, sends police chasing fictitious burglar

Builder’s live-in partner steals ₹4.07 lakh, sends police chasing fictitious burglar

cities Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:11 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A Kopar Khairane-based woman, living in with a builder, sent the police on a wild goose chase after concocting a fake burglary story claiming ₹4.07 lakh was stolen from their house. The woman’s live-in partner had given her the money for safekeeping.

The 48-year-old complainant builder approached the Kopar Khairane police on Wednesday, claiming the amount was stolen from his second-floor apartment. A case of house break-in theft was registered against an unknown person based on the builder’s complaint.

According to the complainant, his live-in partner was admitted to hospital on Monday, and when he went to pick up the money from the house, he realized it was missing.

“The woman told the builder that someone may have stolen the money through the window as they were in the hospital for two days. She thought the man would not approach the police due to the coronavirus lockdown. When we investigated, we did not find any foul play. No one suspect was seen on the CCTV footage entering the building,” said an officer from Kopar Khairane police station.

Officers then inquired with the woman about the money, after which she confessed to spending the amount to repay her mortgage. She had mortgaged her jewelry and also taken a ₹3 lakh loan. Using the builder’s money, she recovered her jewelry and repaid the loan, said police.

Police are yet to decide if the woman will be booked under the same charges of theft or for cheating.

top news
Revamped action plan for Delhi to fight Covid-19
Revamped action plan for Delhi to fight Covid-19
A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Experts say first yet to get over
A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Experts say first yet to get over
Contact tracing now mandatory for all Covid-19 patients in Delhi: MHA
Contact tracing now mandatory for all Covid-19 patients in Delhi: MHA
Maharashtra Covid tally reaches 1.32 lakh, numbers hide a success story
Maharashtra Covid tally reaches 1.32 lakh, numbers hide a success story
‘Inappropriate content’: Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services
‘Inappropriate content’: Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services
Telangana sees highest single-day spike with 730 new Covid-19 cases
Telangana sees highest single-day spike with 730 new Covid-19 cases
Bengal BJP adopts aggression to counter TMC; state president talks revenge
Bengal BJP adopts aggression to counter TMC; state president talks revenge
Explained | 2 new Covid medicines in India: How to get, how to use, for whom
Explained | 2 new Covid medicines in India: How to get, how to use, for whom
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In