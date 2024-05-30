At least 20 injured as bus from Hathras falls into gorge in J&K's Akhnoor

At least 20 people were injured after a bus carrying passengers from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Tanda area of Akhnoor in Jammu. Jammu: Yartri bus plunges into gorge near Kalidhar mandir.

The accident took place in the Kalidhar area of the district, officials said, adding that the bus rolled around 150 feet down into the gorge, reported PTI.

The vehicle was carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori area.

The rescue operation is underway and the injured are being shifted to a hospital.

“A bus carrying passengers from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh has met with an accident near Tanda, Akhnoor in Jammu. Rescue operations are underway,” District Magistrate, Jammu, said on X.

More details are awaited.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates