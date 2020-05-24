e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Bus driver held in Ludhiana for ferrying passengers on expired pass

Bus driver held in Ludhiana for ferrying passengers on expired pass

The accused had been given permission to ferry 27 passengers from Moga to Patna on May 19. However, he had 45 passengers in the bus. Besides, the names of the people in the list of people allowed to be ferried did not match with those on the bus.

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 21:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A case was registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 52 of the Disaster Management Act against the driver.
A case was registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 52 of the Disaster Management Act against the driver.(HT PHOTO)
         

A bus driver in Ludhiana was arrested for ferrying more than the permitted number of passengers and that too on an expired pass.

The accused has been identified as Gurdeep Singh of Daheru.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh said that the accused was stopped for checking near the Tajpur cut on Jalandhar-Delhi road.

On inspecting his pass, police found that the accused had been given permission to ferry 27 passengers from Moga to Patna on May 19. However, he had 45 passengers in the bus. Besides, the names of the people in the list of people allowed to be ferried did not match with those on the bus.

Following this, a case was registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 52 of the Disaster Management Act against the accused.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In