Cab driver dies after mob thrashes him over string of accidents in Ahmedabad

PTI |
Apr 16, 2025 02:25 PM IST

Ahmedabad, A taxi driver was found dead after allegedly being beaten up by an angry mob as his cab crashed into several vehicles in Ahmedabad city, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Juhapura area on Tuesday night, they said, adding the driver was suspected to be inebriated when his vehicle caused a series of accidents.

Five to six persons have been detained, the police said, adding it was yet to be ascertained if the man was lynched by a mob.

The post-mortem report was awaited to confirm the exact cause of the death, they said.

The deceased, Kaushik Chauhan , was rashly driving a cab which hit several vehicles along the way, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivam Verma said.

As he caused a string of accidents, a group of people started chasing him and managed to catch hold of him in Juhapura, he said.

Juhapura is a minority community-dominated area.

"Police received a message that the taxi driver caused several accidents in a drunk state and was chased by a mob. They caught hold of him in Juhapura and engaged in a scuffle. Later, police found him dead," the official said.

The body was found near the car's bonnet at around 9 pm on Tuesday and later shifted to a hospital for post-mortem, an official from Vejalpur police station said.

A case was registered and five-six persons were detained, Verma said, adding a probe was on into the incident.

The police were waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of the man's death, Vejalpur inspector Ranjitsinh Chauhan said.

"As of now, we cannot say for certain that he was lynched by a mob. We are examining the CCTV footage and have called some persons seen in the footage for questioning," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

