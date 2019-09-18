CAP committee extends FYJC admissions yet again

pune

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:02 IST

The centralised admission process (CAP) committee has once again extended the first year junior college (FYJC) admission process by two more days.

The second phase of the first come first serve (FCFS) round was supposed to end on September 17. Earlier, the CAP committee extended the admission process on August 28, when 3,000 seats remained vacant and most of the allowed to keep terms (ATKT) students were not able to complete their admission process. As 1,000 seats are still lying vacant, the committee has extended the date to give students a final chance.

“Students who have not taken admission yet, cancelled admissions, those who were rejected, all ATKT students and students who passed Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams in July 2019 and those who have got ATKT in March or July 2019 exams, can take admission through this final round. Accordingly, we have sent a letter today to the state education department seeking an extension of two days till September 20, so that students can complete their admission process,” said Pravin Ahire, deputy director of education, Pune and incharge of the CAP committee.

Due to the immense delay in the FYJC admissions this year, colleges are facing major trouble in completing the syllabus. Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar, said, “Though it is a good initiative by the education department to ensure no one is left behind, it is affecting the college administration. As most of the colleges started in July, majority of the semester one syllabus has already been completed and some colleges have also conducted the first unit test. It will be difficult for the faculty to complete the syllabus for these new students.”

