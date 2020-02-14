Capt honours kin of those killed in line of duty

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:08 IST

CHANDIGARH

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday honoured families of 34 armed forces personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

According to a government spokesperson, the occasion coincided with the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack.

The CM gave away “certificate of honour” to those who had been given jobs in the state government under its “honour and gratitude” policy during 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Interacting with the families, Amarinder reiterated his government’s firm commitment to accord top priority to the welfare of the families of the jawans who made supreme sacrifice while guarding the country’s borders in line of their duty and fighting the terrorism in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, director, defence services welfare, Brig Satinder Singh (retd) said one family member each of the defence forces personnel, who had laid down their lives recently, would also be provided jobs at the earliest. He said nine such cases were under consideration of the state government, of which jobs would be provided to eligible candidates.