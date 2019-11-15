Car-bike accident at Amonara kills 2-wheeler rider, minor pillion

cities

PUNE Two persons, including a minor, have been killed in an accident in Hadapsar. The incident happened between 9:30 am and 10 am on Thursday morning, according to police.

The deceased have been identified as Yash Mahadev More (15) and Balaji Vitthal Kamble (20), both residents of Sadesatara Nali, Hadapsar. While the accused has been identified as Prajwal Sandeep Sonawane (20), a resident of Future Tower, Amanora Township in Hadapsar.

The deceased persons were riding on a two-wheeler while the accused was driving a Honda City car, said the police.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Kamble’s father who works in a Kondhwa-based construction company.

Sonawane is a student of Bachelor in Computer Application at DY Patil College in Lohegaon. He was arrested on Thursday after the incident and released on bail in the evening. The Honda City car that Sonawane was driving was registered in Panvel, Maharashtra.

“Both the vehicles were heading from Amanora to Malwadi. The bike was behind the car and when the car took a U-turn, the bike was hit as a result, according to the CCTV footage of the incident. It is difficult to tell whether any one of them was speeding,” said assistant police inspector Ratnadeep Gaikwad, Hadapsar police station, who registered the case.

Neither of those on the two-wheeler were wearing helmets.

Kamble works at a local salon as a hairdresser. The motorbike they were riding belonged to a customer at the salon. Kamble’s father, Vitthal Bapurao Kamble (52), was at work while his mother Kaushalya Kamble (43), was in Panvel attending a family member’s funeral when she got a call from Nobel hospital. As Kamble’s mother called up her husband, he reached Nobel Hospital to learn about Kamble’s death.

More’s grandmother, who collects garbage for a living, came to the hospital to attend to him. However, he was declared dead by the time she arrived.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Hadapsar police station.