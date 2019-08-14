Car mows down 23-year-old man in Kalka

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:52 IST

A 23-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit the motorcycle he was riding on in Kalka on Monday late night, police said. The deceased, identified as Sushil Kumar, alias Sunny, of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, was currently residing in Kalka. He worked for a private company in Parwanoo and was going to Pinjore to attend a religious event (jagran) with his three friends when the incident took place.

Police said as per the complaint from victim's friend Vishal, who also work in the same company, they left for Pinjore on two motorcycles at around 1am and Sushil was riding one of the two-wheelers.

When they reach near Radhe Shyam gaushala, the motorcycle ran out of fuel and Sushil started pushing the bike. “As we reached near a furniture shop, a rashly driven Hyundai i20 coming from Kalka side hit Sushil and the bike from the rear. The car also hit a four-wheeler parked on the roadside and rammed into an electricity pole,” said Vishal.

Investigating official assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rohtash Singh said a PCR vehicle took the victim to Kalka community health centre, where he was declared brought dead.

“The car driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle (HR49D-7609) behind. Investigations are underway and the driver will be traced soon,” said the ASI.

A case was registered against the car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at Kalka police station.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 00:52 IST