Car runs over senior citizen crossing road in Thane; driver flees

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 00:46 IST

A 65-year-old man died after a car hit him while he was crossing the road at Kasarwadavli in Thane on Monday. Local police are on the look-out for the accused car driver who fled the scene of the accident.

On Monday afternoon, the victim, identified as Janu Jadhav, a resident of Samta Nagar in Patlipada was returning home from a visit to his bank. He was crossing the road when the unknown car allegedly drove into him.

The accused driver fled from the spot without informing the police or helping the victim.

“We were informed of the accident by some passersby and shopkeepers. We reached the spot and took the injured to Vedant Hospital. He died during treatment as he had lost a lot of blood,” said a Kasarwadavli police officer.

“We have started a search for the accused and have registered a case of death due to negligence, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicle Act.