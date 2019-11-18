Car trader from Ludhiana hangs self in Model Town, 3 booked

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:27 IST

A 34-year-old man hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Shastri Nagar, Model Town, on Monday. The victim, Alok Singh, is the brother-in-law of Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla.

The police have also recovered a suicide note from the spot in which Alok, a car trader, has named three men, accusing them of not returning the money they owed him, and forcing him to take the extreme step.

Alok is survived by hiselderly parents, five-year-old son and wife, Manpreet Kaur, a lecturer at Government College for Girls, who was the first to see his lifeless body.

Model Town station house officer (SHO) inspector Pawan Kumar said, “Alok had come home fpor lunch around 1pm. His parents were on the ground floor when he went upstairs in his room and hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a nylon rope.

Manpreet told the police that Alok was not responding to her calls while she was on college. She said she returned home and found him hanging, following which she raised an alarm.

The SHO said the suicide note stated that the accused, Karanjeet, Tribhuvan and Harinder Singh, owed him ₹50 lakh and were not returning the money despite repeated requests, which is why he was depressed.

“Based on Manpreet’s complaint, we have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the three accused under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code,” said the SHO, adding that the body had been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem and the police had launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused.