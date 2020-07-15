CBSE Class 10 result: Zirakpur girls clinch outstanding scores in Mohali district

cities

Zirakpur girls bagged top positions in Mohali district as the CBSE Class 10 results were announced on Wednesday.

Barsha Chatterjee from Dikshant Global School, Zirakpur, topped the district with 98.6% marks and also stood third in the tricity, while Camilla Sidana from Dikshant International School, Zirakpur, scored 98.2% and clinched the third position in the district. The second position was bagged by Siddhant Rawat from Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, with 98.4% marks.

Barsha was 0.2% shy of last year’s district topper Aashima Batla, who had scored 98.8%. However, she did better than 2018’s topper Gayatri of Lawrence Public School, Sector 53, who had got 98%.

At second spot with 492 out of 500 marks, Siddhant Rawat said he wants to take his interest in astronomy and hobby for stargazing and turn it into a career as an aerospace engineer, which he wants to pursue at one of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). “I own a telescope which I use for stargazing so it would be great to pursue this interest of mine. My parents were my backbone and helped motivate me to work harder,” he said.

Standing third, Camilla Sidana scored 491 out of 500. She wants to go into research but still isn’t sure which subject she wants to pursue. “I’ve opted for both maths and biology so I can switch over to both medical and non-medical fields for my graduation level studies,” she said.

Rithika Walia, who studies in Manav Mangal Smart World, Zirakpur, secured 97.6%, the third Zirakpur girl in the top spots and fourth in the district. She aims to become a cardiologist and credits her performance to regular studies and revisions. “My mother greatly supported me with my studies,” she added.

TOPPER PROFILES

Name: Barsha Chatterjee

Age: 16

Marks: 98.6%

School: Dikshant Global School, Zirakpur

Parents: Mother Alka Chatterjee is a yoga instructor, father Debrath Chatterjee is a logistics consultant

Career aim: Chartered Accountant

Success mantra: “Don’t take any shortcuts. I studied only from the NCERT books and didn’t even consult any reference books. Teachers were of great help.”

Name: Siddhant Rawat

Age: 15

Marks: 98.4%

School: Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali

Parents: Mother Manju Rawat is a teacher with the Uttarakhand Board of Education while father Vijay Singh Rawat works with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Career aim: Aerospace engineer

Success Mantra: “What worked for me was hard work with a pinch of motivation. My parents were a great support system and I also used my telescope for stargazing when I wasn’t studying.”

Name: Camilla Sidana

Age: 15

Marks: 98.2%

School: Dikshant International School, Zirakpur

Parents: Mother Venus Sidana is a professor at Sukhmani Dental College, Derabassi. Father Ankur Sidana is a FIS delivery executive.

Career aim: Undecided as of now, but wants to get into research.

Success Mantra: “My teachers were very helpful. They would identify topics that I needed to work on and I studied my best under their guidance. I didn’t opt for any extra tuition.”