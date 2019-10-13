e-paper
Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

CBSE gives its teachers a lesson in value education

  Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Adolf Hitler, the erstwhile dictator of Germany, is one of the most reviled figures in history. But very few people know that he turned into a brutal man because he faced torture at the hands of his teachers early in his childhood.

This, and many more, anecdotes related to the significance of teaching were shared at a training workshop on ‘value education’ organised for teachers of the CBSE-affiliated schools of Lucknow on Sunday.

The event was hosted by the Janakipuram branch of the Bright Way Inter College.

Insisting that teachers provide healing touch to students, Jayant Chaudhary, CBSE resource person, said that teachers must always keep in mind that they are not making product but shaping individuals.

“Teachers can’t afford to make mistakes. They should try to be errorless because their mistakes can ruin an individual’s life,” said Chaudhary.

Insisting that one should become a teacher by choice and not by chance, another resource person Suparna Sinha said that unlike in the past more and more people are drawing to the profession by chance as they get paid decently.

“There is no harm in becoming a teacher for a decent pay but once you are into it, you must ensure that you dedicate your life to the noble profession,” Sinha told the gathering of teachers of around 25 prominent city schools.

Grilling teachers on how much time they devote towards their profession, Sinha told the gathering that one must don a teachers’ hat 24X7.

Rubbishing the teachers’ attitude of not fully devoted to their profession, Sinha said those who believe in ‘Jitni salary utna kaam’ (work proportionate to the pay) must join some other field of work.

For disgruntled teachers, the mantra to get their salary increased and tips on improving their worth was also shared.

“If you rest, you rust. Similarly, if you are not dedicated to the profession you just age and not grow,” said Sinha.

On teaching methodology, teachers were told to give individual attention and personal touch to students.

“A simple trick of addressing a student by his/her name during teaching could work wonders and give the student a much need boost,” said Sinha.

 

 

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:26 IST

'Now prosecute them': US tells Pakistan about arrested LeT operatives
'Rafale deal still hurting BJP': Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally
'Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go': Amit Shah on Article 370 move
With 'politeness', Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
'Don't need Muslims' vote, says BJP MLA in viral video; explain, says party
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best 'keeper
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show 'Bigg Boss'
