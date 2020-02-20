Centre backtracks on installing advanced landing system at Chandigarh International Airport

cities

The Centre on Wednesday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that the advanced instrument landing system, which helps aircraft operate in near-zero visibility conditions, will be installed at Chandigarh International Airport “in a phased manner, if considered necessary and feasible”, inviting sharp reaction from both the court and other stakeholders.

Currently, the airport has CAT-2 instrument landing system (ILS), but it restricts flight operations during foggy weather when visibility drops below 350 metres. The Centre was initially hesitant in installing the advanced CAT-3B ILS, but had later agreed. In fact, in 2019, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) had deliberations with a private firm on installation of the facility, and had given an undertaking in the high court (HC) that it would be installed before the winter in 2020.

However, on Wednesday, during a hearing in a 2015 petition on infrastructure deficiencies at the airport, the Centre took a U-turn, citing a new report.

Assistant solicitor general Chetan Mittal told the HC bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli that there are certain defence installations (underground air traffic control, radar antenna, etc), which according to the AAI have to be removed before proceeding.

“Due to operational and security requirement, it being a military airport, the upgradation of CAT-3B will be done in a phased manner, if considered necessary and feasible, for which further deliberations would be required,” Mittal said, referring to the outcome of a high-level meeting held by the defence secretary on the issue.

He, however, said that to minimise disruptions in winter, the AAI would install CAT-1 ILS on runway 11.

INVITES COURT’S SHARP REACTION

This invited sharp criticism from the bench, with the chief justice observing: “Why did you go ahead with the project with defence and civil aviation together, if both can’t coexist.”

The court went on to say: “By naming it international, airport does not become one. Today even smaller cities have these (ILS) facilities.”

On the constant flip-flops, it said: “You can’t say we will do it... And then (say that) some invisible force is not allowing (you to do it).”

Now, the HC has asked the Centre to clarify on its affidavit whether CAT-3B ILS will be installed and if there is any deadline for it.

This winter, the airport saw widespread delays and cancellations due to poor visibility between December and February. During the hearing, when Mittal claimed that there was no flight diversion this winter, the bench referred to the one-hour delay of a flight carrying Chief Justice of India SA Bobde due to bad weather on February 1.

Puneet Bali, counsel of petitioner Mohali Industries Association, even alleged that “somebody in Delhi” is working behind the scene. “They want to make this airport redundant. Somebody needs to be prosecuted for this. The affidavit is in violation of the previous court orders. Either they are lying now or lied to court earlier,” he submitted.

Meanwhile, CHIAL told court that the number of flights will go up from 34 (this winter) to 65, when the summer schedule kicks in on March 31.

CENTRE’S CHANGING STANCE

September 2016: Runway can’t be upgraded to CAT-3B because of defence installations, and a new parallel runway will be constructed

August 2017: Parallel runway with CAT-3B is not feasible. It will cost ₹1,000 crore

February 2018: Airport Authority of India and Indian Air Force have in principle agreed to equip the runway with CAT-3B facility. It will be in place by the year-end

December 2019: CAT 3B runway will be ready by December 2020

February 2020: Upgrading to CAT-3B will be done in a phased manner, if considered necessary and feasible for which further deliberations will be required

ANOTHER JOLT FOR AIRPORT

Centre on Wednesday told the high court that Chandigarh International Airport can’t be added to the list of 18 destinations within the country under the Open Sky Policy of the Government of India for Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

If allowed, the city would have got connectivity to countries in the Southeast Asia — Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Brunei, Myanmar and Laos — with operators running unlimited number of flights.

The court was told that already a significant imbalance exists in favour of foreign carriers. Some bilateral agreements have attracted adverse comments from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, and no new destination is being allowed to foreign carriers and would be granted keeping in view reciprocatory benefits, the civil aviation ministry said.

The ministry also told court that it had held meetings with various operators, who were of the view that international flights from Chandigarh are not commercially viable due to inadequate traffic and low yields.