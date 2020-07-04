e-paper
Centre sanctions Rs 50 crore for Mansa Devi temple, Nada Sahib gurdwara

Centre sanctions Rs 50 crore for Mansa Devi temple, Nada Sahib gurdwara

To be developed as tourism centres; of the total amount, Rs 10 crore will be handed over the Panchkula administration.

cities Updated: Jul 04, 2020 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
The development plan for Mansa Devi temple includes, beautifying the front court, construction of multi-storey parking, toilets and washrooms
The development plan for Mansa Devi temple includes, beautifying the front court, construction of multi-storey parking, toilets and washrooms(Sant Arora/HT)
         

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the development of Mansa Devi temple and Nada Sahib gurdwara in Panchkula into religious tourism centres, as per the roadmap prepared by the department of tourism.

Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said that of the Rs 49.50 crore sanctioned, Rs 10 crore will come to the Panchkula administration. “The scheme will emerge as an engine of economic growth and employment generation,” he said.

The development plan includes, beautifying the front court of the temple complex, construction of multi-storey parking, toilets and washrooms.

The development of Nada Sahib gurdwara, which also includes beautifying the front gate and building a multi-storey parking, will cost more than Rs 25 crore.

