Chamba to develop trekking trails under MGNREGA convergence scheme

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:07 IST

Hoping to give backpack tourism a fillip, the Himachal Pradesh government is planning to develop trekking itineraries for Chamba under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) convergence scheme.

Sandwiched between the Dhauladhar range and the Pir Panjal, Chamba is conspicuous by its mountain topography. However, not much of the region has been explored due to lack of facilities.

Deputy commissioner Vivek Bhatia said trekking routes will first be developed in Chamba, Mehla, Tissa, Bhatiyat and Salooni blocks.

“We have prepared a detailed plan and at least 10 trekking routes will be developed in each block,” said Bhatia, adding that the trekking trails will be called Nature Paths. The government will also develop amenities along the trails and encourage home stays.

“The aim is to open unexplored rural Chamba to the world. We expect the new initiative to boost tourism and the local economy,” said Bhatia.

Apart from additional income from tourism-related activities, villagers will also get an opportunity to market organic produce such as vegetables and milk products, he added.

Spread across 6,522 square kilometers, Chamba has ancient temples, famous tourist stations such as Dalhousie and Khajjiar and many of its villages have historic significance.

The district has a well-documented history dating from circa 500 AD. Its high mountain ranges have given it a sheltered position and helped preserve its century-old relics and inscriptions.

The district is largely inhabited by the Gaddi tribe, which leads a semi-nomadic life. There are several high mountain passes, which members of Gaddi tribe cross every year to take their herds to plains in winters and higher reaches in summers.

These mountain passes not only link different parts of Chamba but also connect the district with Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Jammu.

Over the years, these treks have gain popularity among the backpackers from India and abroad. However, lack of infrastructure and road connectivity had made the district a less preferred destination.