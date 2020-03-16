Chandigarh airport second cleanest, safest: AAI survey

cities

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 01:05 IST

The Chandigarh International Airport has been adjudged second cleanest and safest in the country in the category of airports having passenger handling capacity between 1.5-5 million, according to an Airports Authority of India (AAI) survey.

Ajay Kumar, chief executive officer of the Chandigarh International Airport was felicitated with the Swachhta Award by Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a function held at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“An Airports Authority of India (AAI) survey team had inspected nearly 32 parameters covering all operational aspects of the airport, including the air traffic control, runway and terminal building a couple of months ago, before declaring the survey results,” said Kumar, adding that the Madurai Airport topped the survey.

Last week, the Chandigarh airport had also won the Airport Service Quality Awards under the category “Best environment and ambience by size” (2-5 million passengers per year). Other awards were for best airport by size and region, best customer service by size and best infrastructure and facilitation by size, which were conferred by the Union ministry of civil aviation.