0.8mm rain ends Chandigarh’s two-month dry spell

The city’s long dry spell of two months came to an end on Sunday evening, with the first rain since the withdrawal of monsoon in October, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Commuters caught in the rain on Madhya Marg in Chandigarh on Sunday evening. (Keshav Singh/HT)

With chances of more rain on Monday morning as well, the winter chill is expected to intensify this week.

Trace rain was recorded early in the evening after 5.30 pm, with around 0.3 mm by 8.30 pm. This was followed by another 0.5 mm rain, taking the total to 0.8 mm. The rain was coupled with high-speed winds, going up to 33 km per hour in the evening, a significant increase from 10 km-per-hour winds the previous day.

Last year, the city had recorded 40.1 mm rain through December after only 0.4 mm rain in the entire month in 2022 and only trace rain (less than 0.1 mm) in December 2021.

IMD Chandigarh Director Surender Paul explained, “We had expected this rain due to an active Western Disturbance (WD). While there’s a small chance of rain on Monday, its primary impact will be significant drop in temperature.”

The evening rain caused the maximum temperature to plunge from 19°C at 5.30 pm to 15.7°C at 8.30 pm.

The average maximum temperature of the day also dropped from 24.6°C on Saturday to 22°C on Sunday, settling 2.9 degrees below normal. Meanwhile, due to cloudy weather in the morning, the minimum temperature rose from 6.8°C on Saturday to 7.7°C on Sunday, still 2.8 degrees below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will range between 24°C and 25°C, and the minimum between 6°C and 8°C.

The rain is also expected to improve the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI). According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily AQI bulletin, the city’s AQI on Saturday was 149, falling in the moderate category. An AQI between 101-200 is considered moderate and can still cause breathing discomfort for those with lung or heart conditions.

Brace for chilly week

With more rain and cloudy weather predicted on Monday, a further decline in the day temperature is on the cards. Fog formation is also likely to begin this week and a sharp drop in the night temperature is predicted by the weekend.

Shimla also recorded its first snowfall of the season on Sunday due to the same WD that brought rain to Chandigarh. Snowfall was reported in other parts of Himachal Pradesh as well. As snowfall is usually witnessed around the end of December, the early snow is likely to make Chandigarh even more colder next week.