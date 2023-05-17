Carmel tree tragedy: Panel recommends 1-crore compensation to victim’s kin

The one-member committee constituted to probe the Carmel tree tragedy, that claimed the life of a girl student last year, has recommended ₹1 crore compensation to be paid to the kin of the victim by the UT engineering department.

The committee headed by justice Jitendra Chauhan (retd), a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, had submitted the report in February.

In the report accessed through RTI, the responsibility was fixed on the UT engineering department for the incident and it was noted that the school authorities were laymen and the tree had fallen due to lapses by the department.

The 250-year-old, 70-feet tall peepal tree, declared a heritage by the administration, had come crashing on students during the recess on July 8, 2022 after heavy rains. Heerakshi died in the incident.

Chauhan, in his report, suggested that compensation of ₹1 crore should be paid to the family of the deceased child by the UT engineering department.

It was also suggested that a sum of ₹50 lakh should be paid to the child, who lost her arm and the expenses for getting any transplant or towards any other treatment available in the country or abroad should be borne by the UT administration.

It was recommended that the treatment of attendant Sheela be also met by the department and considering her efforts in saving precious lives, a regular suitable job as per her qualifications be offered to her.

