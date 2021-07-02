10 days after Kullu slapgate, Sood back as ASP in HP CM’s security

Himachal Police Service (HPS) officer Brijesh Sood, who was slapped by then Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh during a visit of Union minister Nitin Gadkari 10 days ago, has been reinstated as additional SP in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s security.

A notification to this effect was issued by governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s office on Friday.

Sood was temporarily attached at the police headquarters in Shimla after the incident that left the state government and police department red-faced.

Additional SP Puneet Raghu of the 3rd Reserve Battalion, who was holding the charge for Sood, has been relieved of the duty.

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Gaurav Singh and a personal security officer in the CM’s security staff, Balwant Singh, have been placed under suspension.

Officials fought in public on June 23

The three officers fought in public on June 23 when Gadkari was visiting the state to inaugurate road projects.

According to government sources, Gaurav Singh had allowed people affected by the Chandigarh-Manali four-lane project to protest peacefully when Gadkari came out of Bhunter airport. The Union minister met the protesters and listened to their grievances. This didn’t go down well with the chief minister, who pointed it out to his security staff.

Sood raised the matter with Gaurav Singh. This led to a heated exchange and things took ugly turn when Singh slapped Sood. Seeing this, PSO Balwant Singh kicked the IPS officer. The entire incident was caught on camera and shared widely on social media, prompting state police chief Sanjay Kundu to remove all three from their duties and order an inquiry.

Gaurav Singh and Balwant were suspended the next day, while Sood was attached at the police headquarters as the DIG Central Range, Madhusudan, conducted the probe. The probe report has since been submitted Kundu, who has forwarded it to the state government for further action.

Ex-SP claims Sood violated security protocol

In his statement to the investigating officer, Gaurav Singh alleged that Sood abused him and made last-minute changes in the motorcade in violation of the security protocol.

Sood refuted the allegation of misbehaviour and maintained that his concern was the CM’s security. Balwant Singh said he lost temper when the IPS officer slapped his boss.