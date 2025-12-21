10 days on, two arrested for snatching help’s bag in Chandigarh

Nearly after 10 days of snatching a mobile phone from a maid near Sector 29, police have apprehended the two accused. The arrested snatchers have been identified as Vinit, 20, and Ganesh, 20, both residents of Small Flats, Dhanas. The arrests were made following a complaint filed by 45-year-old Malti Verma of Hallomajra village (Representational Image)

The arrests were made following a complaint filed by 45-year-old Malti Verma of Hallomajra village. In her complaint, she said that she works as a maid at Sector 19, Chandigarh. On December 10, at about 2.30 pm, after finishing her work, she was going to her home. When she reached near the bus stop, Shri Sai Baba Mandir, Sector 29, Chandigarh, two unknown young boys riding on an Activa scooter came alongside her and attempted to snatch her ear-tops, which she resisted. Thereafter, they forcibly took away her orange-coloured bag – containing ₹8,500 cash, one gold nose pin and mobile phone and other items – from the basket of her bicycle and fled.

Police said the snatched mobile and a water bottle stolen from the victim have been recovered. Both accused have now been sent to judicial custody. Police said that both accused are habitual offenders and involved in multiple theft cases in the city.

Accomplice of snatching accused held with dagger

Panchkula The Sector 19 crime branch of the district police has made a second arrest in a snatching case. The accused, identified as Kuldeep, alias Aashu of Rajiv Colony, was apprehended in the Sector 17 area on December 19. During the arrest, police recovered a dagger from his possession.

The breakthrough followed the initial arrest of Kuldeep’s associate, Aman, who was caught on December 17 at the Sector 15 market. At that time, police recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from Aman. During his subsequent remand and interrogation, Aman disclosed Kuldeep’s involvement, leading to the latter’s capture.

Investigations revealed a pattern of violent crimes committed by the duo. They were allegedly involved in snatching a mobile phone and cash from a woman traveling in an auto-rickshaw in the Manimajra area. Additionally, the pair reportedly snatched a gold chain from another woman at knifepoint in Sector 7, Panchkula.

According to police claims, Kuldeep was also actively involved in arms smuggling and was the individual who provided Aman with the illegal pistol. Following their interrogation and the recovery of the weapons, both accused were produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Saturday.