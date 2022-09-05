10 injured as Nihangs clash with Radha Soami sect followers over cattle grazing in Beas

A violent clash between Nihangs and Radha Soami sect followers at Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas left 10, including police personnel, injured on Sunday evening. The dispute started over the grazing of cows belonging to Nihangs on the land of Dera in Beas, situated around 40km from the district headquarters on national highway-1.

Both sides reportedly pelted stones and bricks at each other, and some people fired in the air during the clash, the police said. The police resorted to a mild cane charge to disperse Nihangs and Dera followers.

The rumour that one Nihang was killed in the clash further aggravated the situation, however, Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh made it clear that no one was killed, but several of the injured have been admitted to Civil Hospital, Baba Bakala, Civil Hospital, Amritsar, and Government Medical College in Amritsar.

Meanwhile, SSP (Amritsar rural) Swapan Sharma, who was at the spot, said, “Three Nihangs and an equal number of Dera followers have been injured in the clash. Three police personnel were also injured in the clash, which erupted at around 5 pm. The injured cops include Jandiala Guru Police Station SHO Davinder Kumar, who sustained an injury to his head.”

Sources said the tension between the two sides had been simmering since Saturday over the grazing of cows which belong to Baba Bakala-based Nihang organisation, also called ‘Gauan Wale Babe’.

“The lands share a common boundary. A herd of cows belonging to Nihangs allegedly entered Dera’s land at around 4 pm. The Dera followers objected to it and it triggered a heated exchange between both sides. This led to a clash with both groups attacking each other with stones and sharp-edged weapons. A few of them also fired in the air,” the SSP said, adding that police had to use mild force to bring the situation under control.

“Two-three cops were also injured, and police vehicles were also damaged in the clash. The situation was under control, and a heavy police force was deployed around the Dera premises. Talks between both the groups were going on for a peaceful resolution,” the SSP said, adding no case has been registered yet.

Balam Singh, one of the Nihangs, said, “We were coming from the side of the Dera, and we stayed on our land with our cows, but the Dera followers, who were in hundreds, attacked us with stones and sharp-edged weapons. They injured many Nihangs.”

However, Dera followers claimed that one of the Nihangs allegedly attacked a security in-charge of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas, identified as Parmdeep Singh Teja, who sustained injuries to his shoulders.

Jandiala Guru Police Station SHO Davinder Kumar, who was also present at the spot, sustained injuries when he tried to intervene. “The situation took an ugly turn when the group of Nihangs again forcibly tried to enter the Dera premises, leading to the clash. Nihangs broke one of the entry gates of the Dera premises,” claimed Dera followers.

In 2019, a bloody clash erupted between members of Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal and Nihangs of the same organisation over the grazing of cows in the fields of Damdami Taksal at Mehta in Amritsar district.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring appealed to everyone to maintain calm and avoid spreading misinformation.

“Disturbing news coming in from Radha Soami Dera, Beas where an altercation...led to a violent incident. Some people have reportedly been injured. Appeal everyone to stay calm & not spread any misinformation on social media,” Warring tweeted.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also appealed to people to maintain peace and communal harmony.

“The violence that engulfed Beas is extremely disturbing. Repeated clashes and breakdown of law & order are pushing the state towards anarchy. I urge (chief minister) @BhagwantMann to immediately come to grips with the situation. I also appeal to Punjabis to maintain peace & communal harmony at this crucial juncture,” Badal tweeted. (With inputs from agencies)

