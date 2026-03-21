10 injured in 15-vehicle pile-up on Panipat-Delhi highway, traffic hit for 2 hours

At least 10 people, including three children, were injured after nearly 15 vehicles, including trucks and cars, were involved in a pile-up on the Panipat-Delhi National Highway-44 on Saturday morning. A car involved in the pile-up on the on the Panipat-Delhi National Highway-44 amid poor visibility on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)

The accident, which occurred around 7:30am on the Sewah village flyover, was triggered by fog that reduced visibility in the region following two days of intermittent rain.

According to the police, the chain collision began when a vehicle approaching from the Chandigarh side failed to spot a truck parked on the side of the flyover. The truck had been stationary due to a technical snag near the new bus stand. As the trailing vehicle rammed into the truck, more than a dozen other vehicles coming from behind crashed into each other in quick succession.

The impact was severe enough to leave several vehicles mangled, with debris scattered across the highway. The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital in Sewah, where they are undergoing treatment.

The accident led to a gridlock on the highway, with traffic tailing back several kilometres. Local police reached the spot and deployed cranes to remove the damaged vehicles. Normal traffic movement was restored after two hours, though a brief diversion through city roads was implemented to ease the congestion.