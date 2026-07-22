10 lakh new ration cards to be issued, says Punjab CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the state government will issue 10 lakh new ration cards and allow the inclusion of new family members. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann

Addressing a press conference here, Mann said the applications will be accepted from July 22, with priority given to vulnerable sections of society.

Of the total beneficiaries, 7 lakh ration cards will be issued to newly eligible families, while 3 lakh e-Shram and migrant workers will be brought under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). He said the ration cards will be issued based on the principle of “no cash, no farmaish”, with every applicant being assessed through a transparent and digital process. “People can apply online at seva kendras, common service centres (CSCs) or district food offices. Every applicant will receive an SMS acknowledgement and will be able to track the application status. The application link is also available on the food department’s website homepage,” he said.

Mann said that earlier, manual verification and discretionary decision-making often resulted in corruption and the exclusion of genuine beneficiaries. He added that digital verification, online tracking, a points-based assessment system and complete transparency would ensure the inclusion of only deserving families.

“Every application will undergo physical household verification, including geo-tagged and time-stamped inspections, along with API-based verification through government databases. Every approval or rejection will have a complete digital audit trail, making the entire process transparent and accountable,” he said.

Taking a dig at previous governments, Mann stated that the welfare system had earlier been driven by political patronage instead of public interest. He alleged that previous governments issued ration cards only to their own supporters. The beneficiaries will receive 5 kg of wheat along with the Meri Rasoi nutrition kit.