10 temporary parkings to be set up to beat festival rush in Ludhiana

Parking and traffic woes are a given during the festival season. However, this year the Ludhiana administration and police have decided to set up 10 additional temporary parking lots to beat the festive rush.

The temporary parking sites were shortlisted by the police, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), and municipal corporation (MC) with the help of non governmental organisations and drone surveys.

An official, privy to the decision, said temporary parking lots may be set up on vacant GLADA land opposite the Mini Secretariat, near the BL Kapur Memorial Hospital in Daresi, and the vacant GLADA land near the Old Session Chowk. Deliberations are on for the use of the land of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust at the Feroze Gandhi Market, the LIT Complex on Rani Jhansi Road, and the parking area of the LIT Market near Orient Cinema among other sites.

Some parking sites are at a distance from the markets, but other means of transportation can be used to reach the shops and visa versa. The decision was taken during the meeting of the local MLAs with the commissioner of police and other administrative officials. Joint commissioner of police (city and traffic) Deepak Pareek said the 10 sites are being cleaned to establish the temporary parking lots.

Typically, traffic snarls are witnessed at Model Town, Chaura Bazar, Ghumar Mandi, Daresi and Dugri markets during the festival season.