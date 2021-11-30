100% attendance at ICSE Class-10 first-term exams; CBSE to start exams for major subjects

Term exams have started in the city with the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) students appearing for English on Monday. Even with an uptick in Covid cases in the city, almost 100% attendance was seen.

Conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), there are four schools that conducted these exams in the city on Monday, including Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26, St Stephen’s School in Sector 45, Tender Heart School in Sector 33 and St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School in Sector 44.

Speaking about the exam, principal of St Stephen’s Louis Lopez said, “The exam was conducted smoothly and barring one student, who had to participate in a tennis competition and had sought prior permission, we saw 100% attendance for the exams. Parents were also supportive and a total of 223 students sat for the English exam on Monday.”

Director of Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26 Atul Khanna added, “All Covid protocol was followed while conducting the exam and students were seated in our exam hall following social distancing.” Khanna added that the one-hour exam which was on the easier side was for 40 marks, and a second-semester exam for 40 marks will be held next year. All questions were asked in MCQ format and after the English language on Monday, the ‘Literature in English’ or paper 2 for English will be conducted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) will also start term exams for major subjects of Class 10 from Tuesday onwards. While the exams for minor subjects had started earlier this month, students will appear for social studies in around 110 centres in the city on Tuesday.

