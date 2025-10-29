100 CBSE-based schools, separate cadre for teachers being created in Himachal: CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday announced that a separate cadre will be created for teachers of the 100 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-based schools that are being set up in the state in the first phase.

He announced this during his visit to Mamligh in Solan district on Tuesday while also announcing to up-grade Mamligh sub-tehsil to tehsil and also announced opening of a public works department sub-division at Mamligh.

After dedicating development projects worth ₹27.43 crore to the people of the area, the chief minister addressed a massive gathering at Mamligh.

“To boost the confidence of rural students and to prepare them for future challenges, Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools are being opened in every assembly constituency. Construction of such a school has also started in Mamligh. In the first phase, 100 CBSE based schools were being set up in the state where subject teachers will be appointed and a separate cadre will be created for these teachers, he said, adding that students in these schools will have a separate dress code,” said chief minister.

He also announced ₹50 lakh for the construction of the roof of the school and a sum of ₹50,000 for promotion of cultural activities.

Sukhu stated the state government was holding revenue lok adalats across the state and has started “My Deed” project, a pilot program in for modernising land registration, to facilitate people for registration of their land online, without repeated visits to the revenue offices.

He further said that efforts were afoot to improve the health sector by recruiting doctors and para-medical staff and installing modern machines. He said that the previous BJP government focused only on construction of buildings but did not paid any heed providing facilities and the staff. The present government is spending ₹3,000 crore on modern medical technology in state health institutions equivalent to AIIMS Delhi. Robotic surgery has been started at Chamiyana and Tanda hospitals. The government has approved ₹75 crore for setting up automated labs in super speciality hospital Chamiyana, IGMC Shimla and Tanda Medical College so that multiple tests can be done simultaneously using a single blood sample.

Our focus is to strengthen the rural economy and to make farmers economically self reliant, he said.

We have adopted zero-tolerance towards corruption, he said, adding that the previous BJP government gave away 5,000 bighas of land for just ₹14 crore under five customised packages, whereas the actual value of the land was ₹1000 crore and also provided free electricity and water to the investors.

He said Himachal suffered huge losses after GST implementation and the Union government compensated our state till July 2022. The previous BJP government received an additional ₹50,000 crore but did not spend it for the welfare of the people. As of today, the government was compelled to raise loans to repay the previous borrowings by BJP.