100 eucalyptus trees axed outside Chandigarh secretariat

The municipal corporation has axed as many as 100 crack-ridden eucalyptus trees outside the UT Secretariat in Sector 9. A senior MC official said the trees that were around 40 years old were cut down after the UT home secretary’s permission. “Cracks had started appearing in their trunks, so they were taken down to avoid any harm to public. Last year, a similar tree had collapsed on a parked car, damaging it badly,” the official said.

He further said each axed tree will be replaced with a new one and more old trees around the city will be felled.

Mayor Anup Gupta said MC was just an executing agency and did not take any tree-felling decisions on its own.