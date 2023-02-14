Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 100 eucalyptus trees axed outside Chandigarh secretariat

100 eucalyptus trees axed outside Chandigarh secretariat

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 14, 2023 12:21 AM IST

The municipal corporation has axed as many as 100 crack-ridden eucalyptus trees outside the UT Secretariat in Sector 9, Chandigarh. A senior MC official said the trees that were around 40 years old were cut down after the UT home secretary’s permission.

Municipal staff axing eucalyptus trees outside the UT Secretariat in Sector 9, Chandigarh.  (HT Photo)
Municipal staff axing eucalyptus trees outside the UT Secretariat in Sector 9, Chandigarh.  (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The municipal corporation has axed as many as 100 crack-ridden eucalyptus trees outside the UT Secretariat in Sector 9. A senior MC official said the trees that were around 40 years old were cut down after the UT home secretary’s permission. “Cracks had started appearing in their trunks, so they were taken down to avoid any harm to public. Last year, a similar tree had collapsed on a parked car, damaging it badly,” the official said.

He further said each axed tree will be replaced with a new one and more old trees around the city will be felled.

Mayor Anup Gupta said MC was just an executing agency and did not take any tree-felling decisions on its own.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out