100 more vyayamshalas to come up in Haryana in two months: CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini Friday announced that 100 additional vyayamshalas will be set up in the next two months. Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini participated in yoga day celebrations at Hisar on Friday. (HT Photo)

Addressing yoga practitioners at a state-level event organised in Hisar to mark the 10th International Yoga Day, the CM said that Haryana government aims to bring yoga to every household in the state to promote health and well-being.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

He said as result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts, a resolution was passed in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, granting international recognition to yoga. This resolution was supported by 177 countries and now 217 countries worldwide celebrate June 21 as International Yoga Day.

The yoga sessions were held across the state and practitioners participated in yoga sessions in parks, auditoriums, homes, localities, and panchayats.

He appealed to the public to make yoga a part of their daily routine. “Do yoga, stay healthy,” he said, adding Haryana government has decided to incorporate yoga into the school curriculum.

On this occasion, Saini released the booklet “Yoga Protocol” of Haryana Yoga Aayog and inaugurated two vyayamshalas in Hisar district and laid the foundation stone for two more.

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad announced that special yoga camps will be organised within the premises of the civil secretariat.

Addressing the officers and employees at the Yoga Camp, Prasad said the theme for this year’s International Yoga Day, ‘Yoga for self and society’, underscores the importance of integrating yoga into daily life.

Make Yoga part of daily routine: Dattatreya

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya celebrated International Day of Yoga at Raj Bhavan and urged people to make yoga a part of their daily routine. He said Yoga is an invaluable gift of ancient Indian tradition and has emerged as one of the most reliable means of promoting physical and mental health.

The governor said that the word ‘Yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit root Yuj which means ‘to join’ or ‘to unite’, symbolising the unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment, harmony between man and nature, a holistic approach to health and well-being.