 10,000 women perform Kashmiri folk dance - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

10,000 women perform Kashmiri folk dance

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Aug 11, 2024 07:04 AM IST

This mega event was organised by the Dagger Division of Chinar Corps in collaboration with Baramulla district administration and Indrani Balan Foundation, as a run up celebration for the 78th Independence Day.

In a historic feat, 10,000 young women from Baramulla performed the largest Kashmiri folk dance at the “Kashur Riwaaj” cultural festival.

In a historic feat, 10,000 young women from Baramulla performed the largest Kashmiri folk dance at the “Kashur Riwaaj” cultural festival. (HT photo)
In a historic feat, 10,000 young women from Baramulla performed the largest Kashmiri folk dance at the “Kashur Riwaaj” cultural festival. (HT photo)

This mega event was organised by the Dagger Division of Chinar Corps in collaboration with Baramulla district administration and Indrani Balan Foundation, as a run up celebration for the 78th Independence Day.

The festival took place at Prof. Showkat Ali Indoor Stadium to showcase the vibrant traditions of Kashmir through traditional dances, music, calligraphy and cultural activities. “The highlight was the collective performance of the Rouf dance by the young women, setting a new world record,” the Army spokesman said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 10,000 women perform Kashmiri folk dance
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On