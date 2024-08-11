10,000 women perform Kashmiri folk dance

In a historic feat, 10,000 young women from Baramulla performed the largest Kashmiri folk dance at the “Kashur Riwaaj” cultural festival. In a historic feat, 10,000 young women from Baramulla performed the largest Kashmiri folk dance at the “Kashur Riwaaj” cultural festival. (HT photo)

This mega event was organised by the Dagger Division of Chinar Corps in collaboration with Baramulla district administration and Indrani Balan Foundation, as a run up celebration for the 78th Independence Day.

The festival took place at Prof. Showkat Ali Indoor Stadium to showcase the vibrant traditions of Kashmir through traditional dances, music, calligraphy and cultural activities. “The highlight was the collective performance of the Rouf dance by the young women, setting a new world record,” the Army spokesman said.