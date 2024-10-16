1.07-lakh MT paddy procured in Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, who reviewed the ongoing paddy procurement in the district on Wednesday, said that a total of 1,25,590.1-metric-tonnes (MT) paddy has arrived in the grain markets of the district this procurement season, out of which 1,07,891.3 MT has already been procured. Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal during a meeting in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

While presiding over a meeting, the deputy commissioner stated that the Punjab government was committed to ensuring smooth and hassle-free procurement of every single grain of paddy. He further mentioned that the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the farmers’ harvest is promptly lifted from the grain markets and they don’t face any problems while selling their produce.

Jorwal asked the sub-divisional magistrates and chiefs of all procurement agencies to personally supervise the paddy procurement operations. Among the agencies which procured the grain are Pungrain, Markfed, Punsup, Punjab State Warehouse Corporation and the FCI. Payments worth ₹218.7 crore have also been made to the farmers.