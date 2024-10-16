Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1.07-lakh MT paddy procured in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 17, 2024 05:00 AM IST

While presiding over a meeting, Ludhiana deputy commissioner stated that the Punjab government was committed to ensuring smooth and hassle-free procurement of every single grain of paddy

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, who reviewed the ongoing paddy procurement in the district on Wednesday, said that a total of 1,25,590.1-metric-tonnes (MT) paddy has arrived in the grain markets of the district this procurement season, out of which 1,07,891.3 MT has already been procured.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal during a meeting in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal during a meeting in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

While presiding over a meeting, the deputy commissioner stated that the Punjab government was committed to ensuring smooth and hassle-free procurement of every single grain of paddy. He further mentioned that the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the farmers’ harvest is promptly lifted from the grain markets and they don’t face any problems while selling their produce.

Jorwal asked the sub-divisional magistrates and chiefs of all procurement agencies to personally supervise the paddy procurement operations. Among the agencies which procured the grain are Pungrain, Markfed, Punsup, Punjab State Warehouse Corporation and the FCI. Payments worth 218.7 crore have also been made to the farmers.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On